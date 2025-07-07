Shayna Baszler takes subtle dig at WWE ahead of Evolution

Former WWE star Shayna Baszler shared an interesting message today on social media ahead of Evolution 2025. The veteran was released by the company earlier this year.

Evolution will air live on July 13 from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The Queen of Spades took to Instagram today to share some photos of her victory over Kairi Sane at the first all-women's event in 2018.

Baszler captured the NXT Women's Championship from The Pirate Princess at the PLE in 2018 and reminded fans of her success today on social media after her exit from the company.

"Evolution OG. Made history. Again. Never forget," wrote Baszler.

IYO SKY will be defending the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley, and Tiffany Stratton will be putting the WWE Women's Title on the line against Trish Stratus at the PLE this weekend.

Becky Lynch is also set to defend the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley in a Triple Threat match. A Battle Royal for Evolution has also been announced, with the winner earning a title shot at Clash in Paris later this year.

Popular WWE star reveals she was inspired by Shayna Baszler

Natalya recently shared that she was inspired by Shayna Baszler after seeing her perform outside WWE last year.

Baszler defeated Masha Slamovich at Bloodsport X last year during WrestleMania weekend. Natalya got the better of Miyu Yamashita at Bloodsport XII earlier this year and revealed during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter that she was inspired by Shayna Baszler's match.

"Doing Bloodsport is so important for me. It's not something that they asked me to do. WWE did not come to me and say, 'Hey, Nattie, we want you to do Bloodsport.' I watched Shayna Baszler last year at Bloodsport. I watched her against Masha Slamovich, and I couldn't get over how much I enjoyed the environment. There was just an energy. The fans were so excited, and it was this small, very intimate building. It wasn't in a stadium full of people. It was like a fight club. It reminded me so much of the dungeon [Hart family wrestling dungeon]." [From 05:45 – 06:21]

You can check out the full interview with Natalya in the video below:

Shayna Baszler is a former NXT Champion but never won a singles title on WWE's main roster during her time with the company.

