Shayna Baszler attempts to injure former SmackDown women's champion

WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler ruthlessly attacked one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Naomi, following their match on SmackDown last night.

On the April 22 edition of SmackDown, during an interview with Kayla Braxton about their win at WrestleMania 38, Sasha Banks & Naomi were interrupted by Natalya & Baszler. The Queen of Harts said the tag champs technically didn't beat them to win the titles. The heated exchange led to Baszler challenging the champions for a title match, saying their reign would end.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Naomi beat Baszler in a singles match, much to the dismay of The Queen of Spades. Banks was ringside to show support. Furious at losing the match, Baszler viciously assaulted Naomi's arm. Banks tried to intervene but was prevented from entering the ring by Natalya.

The former NXT Women's Champion participated in a fatal four-way match at 'Mania 38 alongside Natalya. In August 2020, Baszler & Savelina Fanene (formerly Nia Jax) defeated Bayley & Sasha Banks to win the women's tag team titles.

Shayna Baszler hinted at a potential alliance with Ronda Rousey

Shayna Baszler & Natalya are the #1 contenders for the Women's Tag Team Titles and will face the champions in two weeks on SmackDown.

During her UFC days, Baszler was part of the Four Horsewomen of MMA alongside Ronda Rousey, Marina Shafir & Jessamyn Duke. The real-life friends had a backstage interaction at 'Mania 38. They seemed to end their conversation by muttering the word 'soon' multiple times.

It caught fans' attention, and The Queen of Spades seized the opportunity to tease a potential teaming up with The Baddest Woman on the Planet:

The tweet garnered mixed reviews from fans. With Baszler & Rousey's expansive experience in UFC, the duo would be an unstoppable force.

Would you like to see Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey as the women's tag team champions? Sound off in the comments below!

