 "I’m obligated to give her that opportunity" - Shayna Baszler discloses WWE Superstar she wants to face as champion

Shayna Baszler has teased a massive matchup against Ronda Rousey if she wins the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle.

She will battle Liv Morgan this Saturday at the premium live event at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. It is the first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over thirty years. Shayna Baszler earned the title shot by winning a Gauntlet match earlier this month on SmackDown.

The 42-year-old spoke with the New York Post to promote the SmackDown Women's Championship match this weekend. During the interview, Shayna stated that she feels obligated to give Ronda Rousey a title opportunity if she captures the RAW Women's Championship:

“If I beat Liv and I’m the champion, if Ronda earns the No. 1 contender, as her friend I’m obligated to give her that opportunity,” Baszler said. “That’s my friend. If that would come along, I don’t think it’s something we’d be against happening.” H/T New York Post

𝓡𝓔𝓓 🇵🇷 ᗡƎЯ @RedDiamondPR

(Shayna Baszler)

"In case you don’t have time to drill this here’s the video @Qosbaszler - " Part 1 Video via Instagram (RondaRousey)(Shayna Baszler)"In case you don’t have time to drill this here’s the video @Qosbaszler - @YaOnlyLivvOnce I dare you to try this and not get your ass countered" Part 1 Video via Instagram (RondaRousey)(Shayna Baszler)"In case you don’t have time to drill this here’s the video @Qosbaszler - @YaOnlyLivvOnce I dare you to try this and not get your ass countered 😉" Part 1 https://t.co/be2PUQ5fGL

In case you missed it, you can check out the SmackDown results here.

Liv Morgan on battling Ronda Rousey in WWE

The summer of 2022 has been incredible for Liv Morgan. She won the Women's Money In The Bank ladder match and cashed in the contract on the same night. Morgan defeated Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship after Ronda had just been through a match with Natalya.

She then defended the title against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam but the match ended in controversy. Ronda had a submission hold applied but her shoulders were on the canvas at the same time. It appeared that Liv had submitted but the referee counted to three as Ronda's shoulders were on the mat.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet then attacked Liv and the referee after the match. Ronda has since been storyline suspended from WWE but has been making surprise appearances on SmackDown.

The SmackDown Women's Champion recently spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling and admitted that battling Rousey at SummerSlam was the biggest match of her career. The 28-year-old added that it was an opportunity to prove herself.

Liv escaped WWE SummerSlam with the SmackDown Women's Championship. It will be interesting to see if she can leave Clash at the Castle with the title as well.

Do you think Shayna Baszler will become the new RAW Women's Champion this Saturday? Let us know

Also watch: Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey's UFC career ended in just 48 seconds?

Remember how Noam Dar used to say Alicia Fox? He teaches the Sportskeeda Universe right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ken Cameron