"She calls me Daddy now!!" - Former WWE Champion comments on his incredible body transformation

Top WWE stars reacting to their body transformations is always a topic of interest among fans. Drew McIntyre recently shared his transformation with a very interesting caption.

After being released from the company in 2014, The Scottish Warrior worked immensely hard to get into an admirable physique. Thanks to his perseverance, he was brought back to the company as an NXT Superstar in 2017, who later debuted on the main roster and became a two-time WWE Champion.

He recently reacted to a tweet featuring his body transformation with a hilarious caption for the fans to enjoy. He metaphorically described his new self as someone confidently much better compared to his old self and used a common scenario to do so.

"Left: I’ll have your daughter home by 10 Sir... Right: She calls me Daddy now!!" McIntyre tweeted.

He is undoubtedly at the physical peak of his life and will continue to showcase his body as The Scottish Warrior on WWE television. As of now, he hopes to capture the Intercontinental Championship soon.

Drew McIntyre's history with Gunther in WWE

The multi-time world champion has been in a rivalry with The Ring General for the majority of 2023 over the Intercontinental Championship. The feud started before WrestleMania when McIntyre wanted to challenge Gunther for the prestigious title at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, Sheamus had the same goal in mind, and the two battled to become the number one contender for the Intercontinental Champion. But due to Imperium's interference, the bout ended in no contest, and Gunther had to face The Celtic Warrior and McIntyre in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania 39. The Ring General retained his title after arguably the hardest-hitting encounter of 2023.

While Drew McIntyre didn't return to television for months, he finally made a much-awaited comeback at Money in the Bank 2023 and confronted Gunther to clarify his intentions. He will likely challenge for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam 2023, where he could end The Ring General's 400+ days reign with the title.

