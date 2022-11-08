Candice LeRae recently praised Becky Lynch for setting the bar high when it comes to returning to WWE following a pregnancy.

The Poison Pixie returned to RAW as a surprise opponent for Nikki A.S.H. LeRae defeated Nikki and took the loss so poorly that she has since abandoned her "almost a superhero" gimmick entirely.

Candice LeRae stepped away from the company, along with her husband Johnny Gargano, as they welcomed a baby boy into the family. Both Gargano and LeRae wound up returning to the company and are currently on the WWE RAW roster.

Speaking on the Ringside podcast, LeRae praised Becky Lynch and noted that The Man has set the bar high with her return to wrestling after pregnancy:

"The women who have done this before me gave me the little bit of courage to come back," said LeRae. "I didn't know if this was something that was going to be possible. Becky Lynch kind of set a bar really high for us moms coming back because she came back better than ever. Her doing that had me stop and go, 'Wow, this is really possible. It's doable and possible. She did it and look at her.' She came back better than ever. 'We can do this.' It's really awesome. Timing is everything and the timing has been absolutely perfect." H/T: Fightful

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch appears on a TV show

Becky Lynch appeared on the Young Rock TV series on NBC. She portrayed Cyndi Lauper on the show during a scene at the WrestleMania I party.

The Rock sent out a message before the show aired and complimented Lynch on her amazing acting debut:

"Raise your glass to TONIGHT’s SEASON 3 PREMIERE OF @NBC’s #YoungRock!!!Tune in for the iconic ROCK ‘n WRESTLING ERA of the 80’s baby!! BeckyLynchWWE’s awesome acting debut tonight as she becomes the one and only, Cyndi Lauper!TONIGHT @ 830pm EST on NBC! @SevenBucksProd," tweeted The Rock.

Becky Lynch lost to Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam but turned babyface after the match. Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai) confronted the RAW Women's Champion after her victory but Big Time Becks stood by her side.

The Man was then attacked by Damage CTRL on the following episode of RAW. The was to write her off of television as she recovers from a shoulder injury suffered at SummerSlam. Only time will tell when Lynch will make her return to WWE.

