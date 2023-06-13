"She cheated on Bo Dallas"- Fans go wild after Liv Morgan likes a post claiming she is pregnant with top AEW star's baby

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan caused a buzz on social media after liking a news post that claimed she's pregnant with AEW Champion MJF's baby.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion is currently sidelined due to a shoulder injury that she suffered during the Women's Tag Team Championship match against Bayley and Dakota Kai on SmackDown. As a result of her injury, Liv and Raquel Rodriguez were stripped of the gold, which Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler later won.

Liv seems to be enjoying her time off trolling fans, as she liked an Instagram post claiming that she's on hiatus because she is pregnant with MJF's baby and not because of an injury. While the news is obviously made up, that did not stop fans from poking fun at the story.

Embedded below are a few of the many responses:

Liv Morgan was spotted with AEW Champion MJF last year

While there is no truth to Liv Morgan's pregnancy rumors, the former SmackDown Women's Champion has been linked to MJF in the past. The AEW Champion seemingly referenced Liv during a promo on Dynamite, which caused a major stir in the wrestling community.

While MJF did not take Liv's last name, the duo had been seen hanging out together at non-wrestling events, which led many to believe that Maxwell referenced the WWE star.

Liv even posted a picture with the Devil on Twitter, which she later clarified was the first time she met the AEW star:

"Aha! So, I went to my friend Skylar’s birthday party and he [MJF] was just there! I had never met him before that. We had great, great, great, great banter. We have a lot in common actually!"

In real life, Liv Morgan is reportedly in a relationship with former WWE star Bo Dallas. While the duo has kept their private life away from the spotlight, Ric Flair confirmed their relationship on the To Be The Man podcast in February.

Bo Dallas was released from WWE during the budget cuts of 2021. However, the 33-year-old is seemingly back with the company and is reportedly the man behind Uncle Howdy, that accompanied Bray Wyatt's return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Both Bray and Uncle Howdy are currently on a hiatus. They are expected to return to action soon and could resume their feud with Bobby Lashley upon their comeback.

What do you think of Liv Morgan liking the fake post on Instagram? Sound off below, and let us know your thoughts!

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes