Liv Morgan 'likes' fake news post claiming she is pregnant with AEW star's baby

Liv Morgan's recent social media activity on Instagram gave fans quite a chuckle.

Morgan recently suffered a shoulder injury. This resulted in her and Raquel Rodriguez vacating their Women's Tag Team titles, thus ending their reign with the belts.

There are a bunch of pro-wrestling troll accounts on social media that regularly share fake news about wrestlers and promotions. One such account shared a fake news post which stated Liv Morgan was pregnant with AEW star MJF, and hence was taken off TV.

Morgan somehow noticed the fake report and it didn't take long for her to realize that it was a troll account having some fun at fans' expense. The former SmackDown Women's Champion ended up liking the post, as can be seen in the screengrab below:

Liv Morgan is reported to be romantically involved with Bo Dallas

Liv Morgan makes it a point to keep her private life away from the spotlight that comes with a pro-wrestling career. Not much is known about Morgan's personal life outside the wrestling world.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair confirmed earlier this year, though, that Morgan is dating Bo Dallas in real life. Here's what he said on To Be The Man podcast in February:

"I was so happy to see Bray [Wyatt]. I just saw Barry's sister the other day, Mike's wife. And Mike was there at the 30th anniversary [of RAW]. Mike Rotunda, Barry [Windham]'s brother-in-law. So, he [Barry] is recovering. He is here in Tampa... He's out what they call The Compound. That would be the Bray Wyatt/Mike Rotunda compound. Bo's got a bunch of property out there. Bo is with Liv Morgan now. I think, are they married? I don't know. Yeah, and I saw JoJo, Bray's wife. Yeah, they're a very happy family," he said. [1:08:18 - 1:09:15]

Morgan is friends with MJF in real life and they were spotted together at a birthday party last year. It would be interesting to see what Friedman has to say about the troll post.

Share your reaction to Morgan liking a fake post about her WWE hiatus!

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes