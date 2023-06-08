"She was clearly abused & neglected" – WWE star Alexa Bliss weighs in on the story dividing social media

Alexa Bliss often shares her thoughts on television shows and movies with millions of fans on social media. In a recent tweet, the WWE Superstar did not hold back while giving her opinion on The Curious Case of Natalia Grace.

The Investigation Discovery docuseries tells the story of Natalia Grace, a Ukrainian orphan who was adopted by the Barnett family in Indiana in 2010. At first, Michael and Kristine Barnett believed Grace was a six-year-old girl with rare disabilities. However, they later claimed that their adopted daughter was an adult dwarf who tried to kill them.

Bliss, currently absent from WWE television after announcing her pregnancy, took to Twitter to discuss the six-part series. The 31-year-old made it clear that she believes Grace's side of the story:

Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera @AlexaBliss_WWE Michael Nawrot @TurtleMike313 @AlexaBliss_WWE I’m disgusted by the whole thing. The “parents” got away with abuse and shame on the state for “legally” making someone older than they are. I can’t wait to hear Natalia’s story. @AlexaBliss_WWE I’m disgusted by the whole thing. The “parents” got away with abuse and shame on the state for “legally” making someone older than they are. I can’t wait to hear Natalia’s story. I woke up STILL thinking about the Natalia Grace documentary. ending SHOOK ME. I cannot believe her “parents” are walking free. She was clearly abused & neglected. My 🖤 just shatters for her. I hope one day she truly gets the justice, protection, help & happiness she deserves. twitter.com/turtlemike313/… I woke up STILL thinking about the Natalia Grace documentary. ending SHOOK ME. I cannot believe her “parents” are walking free. She was clearly abused & neglected. My 🖤 just shatters for her. I hope one day she truly gets the justice, protection, help & happiness she deserves. twitter.com/turtlemike313/…

Grace's original adoption records said she was born in 2003, but the Barnetts believed the information to be inaccurate. In 2012, an Indiana judge agreed to change the Ukrainian's birth year to 1989 after hearing evidence from the Barnett family.

Grace was taken in by another couple in 2014. Michael and Kristine Barnett, who are now divorced, were charged in 2019 with neglecting their adopted daughter. The charges were later dropped.

Does social media agree with Alexa Bliss?

Some Twitter users, including Alexa Bliss, are adamant that Natalia Grace has been telling the truth all along. Meanwhile, others are still questioning whether they should believe the Barnetts.

The docuseries is the talk of social media right now, with viewers left with more questions than answers about Grace's true age:

your lady of the various sorrows 🕷🕸 @soylatted This Natalia Grace thing is wild. Idk who to believe. This Natalia Grace thing is wild. Idk who to believe.

Pat @petune1957 I believe Natalia Grace is a grown woman. I also think every else on the show is nuts. #NataliaGrace I believe Natalia Grace is a grown woman. I also think every else on the show is nuts. #NataliaGrace

Grace Gordon @gracegofficial wait - how could anyone still believe Natalia Grace was an adult? ALL the evidence confirms she was a child born in 2003. but people are still tweeting they think she was an adult? what am I missing? wait - how could anyone still believe Natalia Grace was an adult? ALL the evidence confirms she was a child born in 2003. but people are still tweeting they think she was an adult? what am I missing?

Alexa Bliss is unlikely to appear on WWE programming for the foreseeable future. The former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion is due to give birth to her first child with husband Ryan Cabrera in December 2023.

In an interview with The Messenger, Bliss revealed she was recently set to return to in-ring action with WWE. She then started suffering from cramping, which led her to take a pregnancy test.

"I was preparing for my return in the ring and I was just having really bad cramping," Bliss said. "I thought that was weird. So then I just decided to take a test and then I think I said, 'Oh s**t.'"

Bliss and Cabrera are both huge fans of the American television sitcom Friends. After their pregnancy news, the married couple recreated a famous scene from the show featuring Rachel Green and Ross Gellar.

Have you followed the Natalia Grace story? Let us know if you agree with Alexa Bliss in the comments section below.

