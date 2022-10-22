Solo Sikoa has revealed how his family reacted to a memorable WWE moment involving his father Rikishi at Armageddon 2000.

Kurt Angle defeated Rikishi, The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, and The Undertaker in a six-man Hell in a Cell match to retain the WWE Championship. The match featured a high-risk stunt on top of the cell, resulting in The Undertaker pushing Rikishi off the structure onto a truck bed.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Sikoa recalled how Jimmy and Jey Uso consoled their mother after Rikishi's Hell in a Cell fall:

"I was like [speechless]. I looked at my mom. She was crying, man, I think she started crying. My brothers, Jimmy and Jey Uso, at the time I think they were hugging my mom telling her it was all right. I was like [speechless], 'Did that just happen? He just really fell onto a truck.'" [1:00 - 1:22]

Watch the video above to hear Solo Sikoa's thoughts on several WWE topics. One topic discussed included the possibility of Logan Paul defeating Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022.

Solo Sikoa and The Usos' mother was not the only person who disliked the Armageddon 2000 moment

In 2020, former WWE commentator and executive Jim Ross discussed the memorable Hell in a Cell match on his Grilling JR podcast.

Ross disliked Rikishi's risky spot with The Undertaker and felt it did not look as good as originally planned:

"I'm not a stunt guy," Ross said. "If it fits [it's okay], but if your whole match is built around one stunt and Rikishi going off the cell or whatever, so he can take a nice, safe bump off the flatbed of a truck, I didn't think it looked good. I don't know, it seemed too forced, I guess, is my point. It seemed too contrived. But, overall, those guys had a hell of a match."

With honorary Bloodline member Sami Zayn by their side, Solo Sikoa and The Usos have appeared regularly on WWE television in recent weeks. The faction is likely to be present at Crown Jewel when Roman Reigns defends his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul.

Do you have any memories of Rikishi's Hell in a Cell stunt? Let us know in the comments section below.

