"She doesn't have to fear Vince McMahon anymore" - Veteran says Charlotte Flair must stand up to WWE (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo thinks since Vince McMahon isn't in power anymore, Charlotte Flair should not hesitate to stand up to WWE.

The Queen returned to WWE on last week's SmackDown, where she quickly made her presence felt by winning the SmackDown Women's Title from Ronda Rousey. Though this suggests there are big things in store for Charlotte Flair, Vince Russo still wants her to question the promotion regarding all its plans for her.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Russo explained that with Vince McMahon not in power anymore, Flair must ensure WWE doesn't get away with booking her lazily. He added that if he were in The Queen's place, he would demand to know all the plans in advance. Vince Russo even wants Charlotte Flair to reject certain booking decisions if they aren't good enough.

"If I'm her and I'm coming back. I would think she's got a little bit of a stroke at this point. She doesn't have to fear Vince McMahon anymore since Vince ain't there. If I'm Charlotte, I want to know what are the plans. I'm not gonna go out there, cut a promo; we are gonna have Becky's music. What are the plans? What do you plan on doing with me?" said Vince Russo. (4:20 - 4:52)

WWE veteran Vince Russo on Charlotte Flair's real-life heat with Becky Lynch

It's no secret that two of WWE's biggest and most bankable female stars, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, don't get along well. The stories of their backstage disagreements are well documented.

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo stated that Lynch and Flair must settle their differences privately.

"I guess because of social media, Chris, it was just handled differently during my time," Russo said. "The way it was handled, if there was an issue, you went in a room and you closed the door behind you and you came out of that room not hunky dory, but with an understanding. Men and women handled their business like men and women." [4:29 – 4:57]

ciara @THEECIARAA I wish WWE would do another storyline just like how Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch had that amazing storyline in 2019! I wish WWE would do another storyline just like how Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch had that amazing storyline in 2019! https://t.co/aRljoi8H5S

With both Flair and Lynch performing on separate brands, it's safe to say a possible rivalry between them won't materialize anytime soon.

