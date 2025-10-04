"She could be the Jey Uso of this story" - WWE legend has high hopes for 37-year-old superstar

WWE legend Bully Ray has high hopes for Kairi Sane, who he believes could play the role of Jey Uso in her current storyline. Sane is involved in a story with Asuka, IYO SKY, and Rhea Ripley.For weeks, there has been tension between The Kabuki Warriors and the duo of SKY &amp; Ripley. On the September 22nd episode of Monday Night RAW, Asuka and Sane attacked Ripley and then betrayed SKY.Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Ray suggested that Sane could be the breakout star of this entire story. He thinks that the 37-year-old superstar could play the role of Jey, who is involved in the OG Bloodline storyline with Roman Reigns and the rest of his family.&quot;I'm liking this story. It's a good little soap opera,&quot; he said. &quot;Obviously, Rhea included, too. Asuka is playing her part very, very well. Kairi [is] doing a great job. Kairi could be the shining star in this whole thing. Kairi, she could be the Jey Uso of this story. The breakout star of this story. IYO? It felt wishy-washy,&quot; Ray said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc] View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSam Roberts thinks that Jey Uso could become the next Roman Reigns in WWESam Roberts thinks that Jey Uso will ultimately take Roman Reigns' position in the Bloodline storyline. Jey has taken Reigns' advice and has prioritized himself over others.Speaking on the NotSam Wrestling podcast, Roberts said:&quot;I think what we're seeing now is the actual realization and visualization of what if the Bloodline was always Jey's story, and if the Bloodline always was Jey's story, then the point of the story is not for Jey Uso to beat Roman Reigns for the championship. The point of the story is for Jey Uso to become Roman Reigns.&quot;Reigns and The Usos reunited on this week's WWE RAW after the OTC came to his cousins' aid.