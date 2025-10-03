The renewed Bloodline story could lead to WWE star becoming the Next Roman Reigns, says backstage analyst

Roman Reigns has been positioned as the kingpin of the Bloodline story for years. But it looks like The OTC is grooming his cousin and fellow WWE star to be the next Tribal Chief.

Ad

Backstage analyst Sam Roberts thinks the long-running family saga may culminate with the RAW star becoming the Next Roman Reigns.

The Head of the Table returned to Monday Night RAW earlier this week, helping The Usos beat Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in a Tornado Tag Team Match in the main event.

What caught everyone's attention was the post-match interaction between Reigns and Jey, with Jimmy watching his twin brother with a look of disbelief.

Ad

Trending

Triple H dislikes these WWE stars - Who are they?

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts said the entire Bloodline story was possibly created for Jey Uso to take on the mantle in the end.

"I think what we're seeing now is the actual realization and visualization of what if the Bloodline was always Jey's story, and if the Bloodline always was Jey's story, then the point of the story is not for Jey Uso to beat Roman Reigns for the championship. The point of the story is for Jey Uso to become Roman Reigns," Roberts said.

Ad

You can check out the full podcast below:

Ad

What's next for Roman Reigns ahead of WWE Crown Jewel 2025?

The Original Tribal Chief is expected to wrestle at WWE Crown Jewel on October 11 in Australia.

There's no word on his potential opponent yet, but after what went down on RAW this week, a singles match with Bron Breakker or Bronson Reed could be on the cards.

Reigns has already defeated Reed once, but a rematch between the two makes sense because Crown Jewel is taking place in his opponent's home country of Australia.

Ad

Fans have also been clamoring to see Reigns and Breakker face each other in a battle of spears.

Is Jey going to team up with Reigns going forward? Fans must tune in to the go-home edition of RAW before Crown Jewel to find out how the next chapter of this story unfolds.

If you carry quotes from the first half of the article in your publication, please credit the Notsam Wrestling podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - Sidsachdeva1299@gmail.com Know More

Worst WWE World Champions ranked - Check the list!