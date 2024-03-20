"She looks like daddy" - Popular WWE star recalls meeting Bray Wyatt's kids

Bray Wyatt's WWE journey has been immortalized in several ways following his unfortunate passing. Recently, a popular star recalled meeting The Eater of Worlds' children during one of the company's weekly shows.

Sarah Logan underwent a drastic change during her second return to WWE as she became Valhalla and guided The Viking Raiders on their adventures as their manager in the company.

She also competed on a handful of occasions on WWE RAW. Speaking to Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co, Logan spoke about the time she met the Late Bray Wyatt's kids during one of the shows.

"At TV a few weeks ago, I saw Bray Wyatt's kids, and I was in my make-up and paint and looked like I do, and I usually like scared children. Unfortunately, I don't like that about my character. I don't like to scare kids, but Bray's kid loved it. And I got down, and they were like, 'She looks like Daddy.' And they're picking on my dreadlocks. Definitely, went to the bathroom and cried for twenty minutes." (From 2:07 to 2:36)

The former Riott Squad star was touched when she received a warm compliment from Wyatt's kids, who were not afraid of her as Valhalla during their encounter.

WWE announces a brand-new documentary about Bray Wyatt

Windham Rotunda, aka Bray Wyatt, left the world unexpectedly due to a heart attack in August 2023. The Eater of Worlds was rumored to return to WWE for a while before his tragic demise.

Wrestlers and fans across the globe were distraught upon hearing the news of Windham Rotunda's passing at the age of 36. A tribute show was also conducted in the former Universal Champion's honor.

Recently, it was announced that a new documentary about Windham, Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal, will be released on April 1st. The documentary will be narrated by Wyatt's iconic former rival, The Undertaker.

