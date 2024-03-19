WWE makes major Bray Wyatt announcement ahead of RAW

WWE has made a massive Bray Wyatt announcement ahead of the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

Wyatt passed away last year at just 36 years old. The Eater of Worlds had reportedly contracted Covid-19 while recovering from a career-threatening illness, which further aggravated his heart issues. The former WWE Universal Champion passed away on August 24, 2023, due to a heart attack.

Peacock has recently released a trailer for a documentary on Windham Rotunda. The documentary "Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal" will focus on the late professional wrestler's journey within the Stamford-based company. The documentary, narrated by former World Champion The Undertaker, will premiere on Peacock on April 1.

You can watch the trailer below:

LA Knight opens up about his rivalry with Bray Wyatt

The Eater of Worlds got involved in a rivalry against LA Knight following his much-anticipated return to WWE at the 2022 Extreme Rules Premium Live Event. The former Wyatt Family leader defeated The Megastar in a Pitch Black Match at Royal Rumble 2023. Unfortunately, it was Bray Wyatt's last-ever televised wrestling match before he passed away.

During his interview with In The Kliq, LA Knight opened up about his feud with Wyatt. The former Million Dollar Champion wished it wasn't the latter's last WWE match. However, he referred to the bout as a massive opportunity for him:

"I don't really think about it too too much just because it's a weird thing to consider and celebrate I guess, in a weird way. I wish I wasn't his last match. So I think that's really more the way I think about it. At the same time, that was an experience for me where that was an opportunity, and I don't know that it was looked at as an opportunity in a lot of ways. I think it was just thought of as here's a guy who can handle himself in this situation and help to put the spotlight on Bray and bring him back," Knight said.

Expand Tweet

Alongside all his accolades, LA Knight will go down in history as Wyatt's final opponent on television. However, it remains to be seen if the Megastar will feature in the documentary.

Are you looking forward to the upcoming Bray Wyatt documentary? Let us know!