WWE veteran Vince Russo believes Rhea Ripley's blatant involvement in the RAW match between Karl Anderson and Damian Priest made the referee look like an "idiot."

The Eradicator once again made her presence felt during a singles match between Anderson and Priest on RAW. She distracted the referee, assisting her fellow Judgment Day member to gain the advantage. However, Anderson turned things around to pick up the victory.

Total chaos ensued in the ring after the match, where Rhea Ripley was once again the difference maker. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo highlighted that Ripley's actions 'buried' the referee as she failed to control the situation.

"What happened in that match? [Rhea] Ripley low blow, the referee looks like an idiot. I want to point something out here about the referee because I think this is very important. They have a black, female referee in this match, which is great, phenomenal. Here's the problem, If you want to get over the fact that we've got a female referee, you've got to make her look strong."

Russo added that the match official looked weak during the altercation:

"At the end of this match, there's all chaos going on inside the ring. This poor girl who's supposed to be the official with the authority is on the outside of the ring, waving her arms over and over like a lunatic." [48:04 - 49:02]

Vince Russo believes that the WWE official should have been in the ring, pushing Rhea Ripley off

Rhea Ripley has consistently proven to be a thorn in The O.C.'s side. The former RAW Women's Champion has recently been the difference maker between Judgment Day and its rivals.

Vince Russo believes that the referee taking control of the chaos after the Anderson-Priest match and pushing Rhea Ripley off would have made her look strong.

"You wanna make this African-American female strong? She should be in that ring. Pushing this one off, pushing Ripley off. That's how you make her strong. When you put her outside the ring, you're telling us she has lost all control. So the fact that you're putting a minority woman out there, you're burying her." [49:03 - 49:31]

The trio of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows could potentially turn to a female WWE star to solve the "Rhea Ripley problem" and even the odds.

