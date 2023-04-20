"She loves the spotlight on her" - Top champion comments on Trish Stratus' heel turn, calls her 'greatest of all time'

Trish Stratus surprisingly turned heel after she lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with Becky Lynch.

Newly crowned champion Liv Morgan recently gave her opinion on Stratus' heel turn. She also expressed sympathy for Lynch, claiming that The Man didn't deserve to be blindsided by the Hall of Famer.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Morgan stated that Stratus loves to be in the spotlight and was once again reminded of the same this past Monday night on RAW, courtesy of her promo.

"I hate it for Becky, like my qualm about it is that Becky did not deserve that. And so I feel for that, but otherwise I feel like this is very typical Trish — to me, at least. She loves the attention. She loves the spotlight on her. On Monday, she wanted to remind everyone she is not your teen fantasy, she is the greatest of all time. Whether I agree with that? I plead the fifth. But I think it's typical Trish and I'm not mad at her for it. I just feel for Becky," said Morgan. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Liv Morgan commented on being the first superstar to pin Trish Stratus in 16 years

Liv Morgan pinned Trish Stratus to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on behalf of herself and Raquel Rodriguez.

Speaking on the same edition of The Bump, Morgan commented on achieving this major accolade. She even briefly discussed Stratus' heel turn. The new Tag Champ said:

"I'll take that accolade, thank you!" Morgan exclaimed. "I've looked up to Trish. We've been on 'The Bump' together. It was an absolute honor, but after [Stratus's heel turn after the match], I'm a little more like [malevolent laughing] about it."

Morgan and Rodriguez will defend their titles on SmackDown against the team of Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.

