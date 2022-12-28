Create

"She made out with me" - Cheeky WWE fans go wild with speculation after Sasha Banks' cryptic tease

By Shruti Sadbhav
Modified Dec 28, 2022 04:55 PM IST
Is Sasha Banks really done with WWE?

Suspended WWE Superstar Sasha Banks made a cryptic post on Twitter that drew a barrage of cheeky responses from fans.

In May 2022, Banks and Naomi walked out during an episode of RAW as the then-reigning Women's Tag Team champions. Later that week, commentators confirmed on SmackDown that both superstars were indefinitely suspended.

Sasha Banks hasn't appeared on WWE television since. While she was away, the multi-time women's champion was involved in multiple projects involving movie premieres and ramp shows.

Earlier today, The Boss took to Twitter to post a cryptic message, teasing a massive next chapter in her career after the suspension. She said, "One of my biggest dreams came true today":

One of my biggest dreams came true today 🥹😭🤯

Fans rushed to her support and expressed their delight over Banks' happy news. Most of her followers showed excitement and were in support of their favorite star seemingly achieving a new dream:

Although she didn't reveal a lot, the majority of the responses to the tweet were overwhelmingly positive. However, a few took the opportunity to get a few tongue-in-cheek responses in.

As there was enough room for speculation, many came up with wild quips about what might constitute Banks' "biggest dreams." Below are a few responses:

Sasha Banks' subsequent work in wrestling after potential WWE exit

Recent rumors suggest that Banks may be on her way to NJPW. She is expected to make a surprise appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17. There have also been talks about a potential move to AEW, with several noting that Banks could be a huge addition to the company's women's division.

Interestingly, Sasha Banks is still listed as an active competitor on the WWE roster. Neither party has made an official announcement about a potential release. She refrained from hinting at anything even when she recently appeared in a live session on Instagram with her real-life best friend, Bayley.

Edited by Arjun
