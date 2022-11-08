"She means absolutely nothing" – Veteran blasts WWE getting Mia Yim back (Exclusive)

Rumors of Mia Yim's WWE return turned out to be accurate after all, as the superstar appeared on the latest RAW episode and joined The O.C. Vince Russo wasn't much of a fan of WWE's decision to get Mia Yim back, and he explained why on this week's Legion of RAW.

Mia Yim featured in the forgettable RETRIBUTION angle before her WWE release in November last year. Keith Lee's real-life partner has since worked extensively on the independent circuit while having a decent stint in IMPACT Wrestling.

Triple H has re-signed many female stars since assuming power on the main roster, and many fans expected Mia Yim to be amongst the wanted talents.

Vince Russo, however, noted that WWE was making a glaring mistake by targeting their existing fanbase instead of reaching out to a broader audience. The former head writer bluntly claimed that Mia Yim wasn't a big enough name to get excited about and heavily criticized WWE's modus operandi under Triple H.

Here's what Russo had to say on Sportskeeda's post-RAW show:

"You know, and again bro, this is just, again, all this show is catering to the fans you already have. Graves is making it, 'Oh my god, it's Mia Yim.' [Crown was flat] Yeah, and not only that, if by chance you have a casual fan watching this show, they're saying, 'Mia, who?' She means nothing. Yeah, she means absolutely nothing. She means as much as the Sky sisters, bro," Russo said. [19:19 - 20:00]

What did Mia Yim do upon her WWE return on RAW?

Following a solid six-man tag match at Crown Jewel, The O.C. and Judgment Day engaged in another heated in-ring confrontation on the fallout episode of Monday Night RAW. It initially looked like the heels had the numbers advantage over the babyfaces until Mia Yim showed up and attacked Rhea Ripley at ringside.

The returning star used a kendo stick to punish the former women's champion as other members of the two factions brawled in and around the squared circle.

Judgment Day retreated in the end as AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and The O.C.'s fourth member, Mia Yim, stood tall and sent a major statement to their rivals. Rhea Ripley later took to social media to respond to Yim's attack, and you can check out what she had to say right here.

What are your reactions to Mia Yim's return? Share them in the comments section below.

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : 0 votes