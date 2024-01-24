"She is not meant for big leagues", "Vince fired her for a reason"- Fans unimpressed with WWE star who was brought back by Triple H

Triple H has re-hired several formerly released stars in his efforts to strengthen the WWE roster. While some of the signings have hit the ground running upon their arrival, a few others have failed to leave a mark on the fans. The latter has been the case with Valhalla as many are critical of her second stint with the promotion.

The 30-year-old was released from her contract during 2020 budget cuts. She stayed off the wrestling radar for a couple of years after due to personal reasons. The former Sarah Logan returned to the Stamford-based company in November 2022 after Vince McMahon stepped down as chairman and head of creative, and Triple H took over things. However, she came back under a new name Valhalla, and joined the Viking Raiders.

Sarah has not wrestled much since her return, and mostly just accompanies Erik and Ivar in their matches. The female star was in action on RAW this past Monday, where she lost to Ivy Nile in under three minutes. This was Valhalla's third loss in as many matches since re-joining the global juggernaut. In addition to abysmal booking, fans have also not been much invested in the star's character. Many took to social media to air their grievances.

Embedded below are a few of the many reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Triple H is set to lead WWE into a new era

Triple H has done an excellent job at steering the ship after taking over Creative duties from Vince McMahon. The 14-time World Champion has made several changes to WWE programming, including bringing back many formerly released talents.

WWE recently revealed that they have landed a deal with Netflix, which will see RAW air on the global streaming platform from the start of 2025. The deal is valued at more than $5 billion for 10 years and could be extended to 20 years or cut short to 5 years.

Hunter also hyped up the same on social media, stating that they are ready to change the game:

Expand Tweet

This was not the only big news of the day as The Rock joined TKO's Board of Directors. TKO is the parent company of WWE and the UFC. The Brahma Bull rang the first bell at the New York State Exchange where he was joined by Vince McMahon, Triple H, Nick Khan, Ari Emanuel, and others.

What are your views on Valhalla's performance in recent weeks? Shoot in the comment section!

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.