"She was really hurt" - Former WWE star claims major champion recently got injured

Former WWE Superstar Stevie Richards believes that a current champion hurt herself on Monday Night RAW. The 54-year-old further opined that it was not that bad and the latter was okay.

In a post-match brawl following her win over Roxanne Perez, Stephanie Vaquer landed awkwardly on her knee while attempting a high-flying move. There has since been a lot of speculation about the Women's World Champion potentially sustaining an injury during the spot.

Speaking on his The Stevie Richards Show, former WWE Hardcore Champion Stevie Richards opined that although she ended up okay, Stephanie Vaquer might have thought she hurt her knee after the awkward landing. He stated that the change in the pace of the post-match brawl suggested so.

"I think she [Stephanie Vaquer] might have thought she hurt her knee. But she ended up okay because right here, she's still grabbing that left knee. If she's selling, great job. But she's also trying to get back on her feet and limping around with it. Now, what lends me to believe that this was real, at the time she might have just got scared and been okay, the gears of the brawl postmatch have completely went from excitement, the boot here, then when she does that, it goes to a snail's pace, and she keeps going back to selling, and then the heels powder out," Richards said.

Stevie Richards mentioned the manner in which Nikki Bella took out Roxanne Perez, followed by the heels' fleeing, made him believe that Stephanie Vaquer really hurt herself.

"There's another spot here where she goes towards Nikki [Bella] and then there's something that happens here with the girl [Roxanne Perez] here, and ends up powdering out. She ducks something from her. Nikki hits her, goes out, and it's over. I thought she was really hurt," Richards added.

You can check out Stevie Richards' comments in the video below:

Stephanie Vaquer shared an update from the WWE Performance Center amid injury speculation

Stephanie Vaquer recently posted a social media update, adding more fire to the speculation surrounding the Women's World Champion potentially hurting her knee on WWE RAW.

La Primera took to Instagram Stories to post a video of herself training at the WWE Performance Center. The Chilean star noted that it was time to rehab, suggesting she was working on the knee she seemingly hurt earlier this week.

There has been no clear official update on Stephanie Vaquer's potential injury. It will be intriguing to see when the 32-year-old wrestles her next match.

