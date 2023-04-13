"She was right to put you in your place" - 34-year-old WWE star sends strong message to racist fan

Dakota Kai recently sent a strong message to a WWE fan who previously made racist comments towards her Damage CTRL partner IYO SKY.

While competing a few years ago in NXT, a fan in attendance made a racist comment towards SKY, telling her to "go back to China." The WWE Superstar responded instantly, "I'm Japanese, b*tch!"

In a recent interview with Ring The Belle, SKY and Kai addressed the incident. The latter even sent a message to the racist fan, stating that her tag team partner was right to put him in his place.

"That guy was being an a**hole. What are you doing? Get out of there. She was right to put you in your place bro," Kai said. [3:19 - 3:23]

IYO SKY earned a shot at the WWE RAW Women's Championship

Over the past few months, Damage CTRL has feuded with Becky Lynch. In February, The Man teamed up with the returning Lita to defeat IYO SKY and Dakota Kai and capture the Women's Tag Team Championship. At WrestleMania 39, Lynch and Lita joined forces with Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to beat Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team match.

On RAW After 'Mania, Kai and SKY received another shot at becoming the number-one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championship when they squared off against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. However, they lost the bout.

Last Monday, IYO SKY defeated Mia Yim and Piper Niven in a Triple Threat Match on RAW to become the new number-one contender for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship.

