"She's out there buying herself"- Wrestling veteran discusses Candice LeRae's recent match with Bayley's stablemate on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo discussed the recent match between the returning star Candice LeRae and Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, the Poison Pixie faced Kai in a singles match. LeRae dominated the match and hit the Damage CTRL member with a neck breaker off the ropes before picking up the win.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo expressed his disappointment at LeRae and Kai's match as he mentioned that it was longer than usual. He further added that Damage CTRL's regular brawls didn't make sense to him:

"The Candice LeRae, the code is, this match went on 10 times longer than it should have. The heels are out there with Bayley and her crew. It's three-on-one every week, from week one. Now she's out there buying herself, no explanation bro, no nothing, nobody sent to the back what?" (58:25- 59:09)

Vince Russo pointed out the mistake in Candice LeRae and Dakota Kai's match

In continuation of the same interview, Russo mentioned that the referee looked like an 'idiot' throughout the match. He also added how the referee had her back towards the Superstars while LeRae was pinning Kai:

"We've pointed this out before it may have been the Dakota Kai match. Bro, it was one of the matches, what referee did they make look like an idiot again? Who was it the African-American woman again bro? Totally had her back to, I think LeRae was pinning Dakota Kai and I'm like, 'you can't keep doing this bro.' But again I don't know, where the heels were all of a sudden they don't, we're not gonna go out with each other anymore." (1:00:00- 1:00:40)

It will be interesting to see if other Damage CTRL members will face Candice in the near future or not.

