'She's dead' - Former WWE champion sends bold message amidst major transition

WWE Superstar Roxanne Perez sent a message to the WWE Universe during the latest episode of NXT.

The Prodigy has been exhibiting a darker and more aggressive persona recently, which was further solidified when she brutally attacked the current NXT Women's Champion, Lyra Valkyria, a few weeks ago.

During this week's show, Roxanne was observed backstage watching a vignette of her old self when she used to be a fun-loving individual and loved meeting her heroes. She mocked her former self, dismissing it as pathetic, and said that version of herself was dead. The former NXT Women's Champion also remarked that her heroes had gotten her nothing, which is why she now considered herself her own hero.

"I wanted everyone to like me. Just pathetic. That gullible little girl that grew up taking pictures with her favorite WWE Superstars and looking up to her heroes, and trying to do everything right, she's dead. Wanna know what my heroes got me? Nothing. Which is why I'm my own hero now," Roxanne said.

Roxanne is set to challenge Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT Stand & Deliver. It will be intriguing to see if this new cold-hearted and ruthless version of herself aids her in leaving Philadelphia as the new champion.

