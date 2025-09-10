"She's a freaking mid-card talent" - Ex-WWE writer goes off at AJ Lee's return on SmackDown

AJ Lee's return on WWE SmackDown shocked the industry as she made her return to the business after over a decade. Meanwhile, Vince Russo went off at the three-time champion's return segment on the brand.

On the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, AJ Lee confronted Becky Lynch for her actions against CM Punk on RAW. The Man took a brutal beating from the former three-time Divas Champion and sold it very well in front of thousands in Chicago. However, Vince Russo went off at the segment and the booking of Lee from the show.

Speaking on Vince Russo's The Brand, the wrestling veteran went off at AJ Lee's return segment from the blue brand. Not only did Russo call Lee a mid-card talent at best, but he also went off at the way the segment was produced, as it was highly predictable, and the audience hadn't evolved in the past years watching the same segment being produced.

"First off all, she's a good little hand at best. She's a freaking mid-card talent, but the thing is, Stevie [Richards], we haven't seen her in ten years. Do people like not grow and not evolve in ten years? This angle was all about Becky Lynch punking out her husband and slapping her husband around. She should've just come down to the ring in freaking street clothes and taken it to Becky Lynch," Russo said.

Vince Russo also reacted to AJ Lee's segment from WWE RAW

AJ Lee's shocking return to the Stamford-based promotion and her appearance on WWE SmackDown changed the landscape of the women's division. Later, she appeared on Monday Night RAW and had a segment with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, setting up a mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the former WWE writer felt that the 38-year-old veteran's segment on WWE RAW was horrible. Moreover, Russo stated that the management doesn't care about the fans, and the current WWE product doesn't have any shred of reality.

"I thought this was horrible. She was talking about freaking mental health. I went for therapy, and now the marks are chanting therapy. I'm like, what are we freaking watching here, bro? This is awful, this is awful, bro. There is not one shred of reality in anything they do. What we're seeing is for that crowd. If you're not a part of this crowd, and you're trying to watch this, good luck!"

Both real-life couples are set to face each other in a mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza.

