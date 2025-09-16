"She's got a hell of a right hand" - Seth Rollins breaks silence on being slapped by female star

  • home icon
By Ankit Verma
Modified Sep 16, 2025 18:13 GMT
Seth Rollins on RAW (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)
Seth Rollins on RAW (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins broke his silence on being slapped across his face by a top female star. The Visionary is all set to compete in a Mixed Tag Team Match at Wrestlepalooza.

The Vision leader will team up with his wife, Becky Lynch, to wrestle another real-life couple, CM Punk and AJ Lee, at the premium live event. The two couples confronted each other on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. While Lee slapped Rollins, the segment ended with Lynch taking her out with a Manhandle Slam and slapping Punk across his face.

During a recent appearance on ESPN's Get Up, Seth Rollins spoke about the feud and the upcoming Mixed Tag Team Match. The 39-year-old also reflected on AJ Lee slapping him. Rollins acknowledged that the hit was extremely forceful.

"She [AJ Lee] slaps me right in the face. She's got a hell of a right hand on her, I'm not gonna lie," said Rollins.

Rollins further noted how they tricked CM Punk and AJ Lee into believing they were having some sort of an issue. He referred to himself and Becky Lynch as the greatest couple in the history of professional wrestling.

"But at the end of the day, they think we're a squabbling couple. They think we're gonna have some sort of domestic dispute here. Absolutely not. We are the greatest couple in the history of professional wrestling. And we proved why, right here. Got inside their head, mind games, put AJ Lee on the mat," Rollins added.
You can check out the conversation in the video below:

Seth Rollins' stablemates scored another win on WWE RAW

While Seth Rollins continues his rivalry with CM Punk, his stablemates are still feuding with The Usos and LA Knight. In the main event of the September 15 edition of the red brand, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed competed with Jimmy Uso and The Megastar in a tag team match.

After defeating Jey Uso and LA Knight earlier this month, The Vision members got another win, as Bronson Reed floored Jimmy Uso with a Jagged Edge for the pinfall. The heel duo attacked their opponents after the match, before Jey Uso showed up to make the save. However, The Megastar hit The YEET Master with a BFT.

With tensions growing between Jey Uso and LA Knight, the two are likely to start a proper feud soon. It remains to be seen who Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed go up against in case that happens.

Edited by Ankit Verma
