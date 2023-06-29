"She's just working her a*** off trying to get over" - Former WCW Champion comes out in support of WWE Superstar Dana Brooke (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently explained why he came out in support of Dana Brooke after the WWE Superstar was booed by fans during a recent episode of NXT.

On the June 20th edition of NXT, Brooke took on Cora Jade. Though she was the babyface in the match, the crowd was firmly in favor of Jade, going as far as to chant "tap out" when Brooke was trapped in a submission maneuver. Moreover, the former 24/7 Champion was also a victim of several harsh tweets.

This prompted her to respond to her detractors. Several fans and those within the business came out to send positive messages to Dana Brooke. One among them was former WCW champion, Vince Russo. On the recent Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo revealed why he came out in Brooke's support.

The former WWE writer explained that it was evident just how much efforts Dana Brooke was putting into improving her in-ring work and getting over with fans.

"If you don't look at this woman (Dana Brooke) and don't understand, she works her a*se foff and that she's committed to what she does. No matter how many times they have changed her character, fifteen ways over, and she's just working her a*se off trying to get over. Anybody can see that. Anybody," said Vince Russo. [3:29 - 3:50]

Check out the full video below:

Mickie James thinks WWE NXT fans never respected Dana Brooke

On her recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Mickie James revealed that Dana Brooke wasn't supported by the WWE Universe when she worked in NXT from 2013-2016.

She added this led to the WWE's higher-ups promoting her to the main roster. James also feels Brooke has come a long way in the past couple of years, evolving with her skills as an in-ring performer.

"That audience never really truly respected Dana when she was down there before, and then that’s one of the reasons why they moved her up to the main roster. I love Dana. I’ve worked with Dana. I think she’s a fabulous person. I think she really has tried really, really hard, in the last couple of years especially, to be more respected for her in-ring work and for her ability," said Mickie James.

Jugsss ✨ @itsmejugal_

we love you 🏼 Those LOUD AF “Let's Go Dana!” chants is music to my ears. MainEvent crowd never disappoints. @DanaBrookeWWE we love you Those LOUD AF “Let's Go Dana!” chants is music to my ears. MainEvent crowd never disappoints. @DanaBrookeWWE we love you 💪🏼❤ https://t.co/EQTYTlF5X0

With years of experience under her belt, it's safe to say Dana Brooke could shine in a bigger role if WWE has plans to push her.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes