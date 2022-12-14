"She's like my daughter" - WWE legend Booker T praises NXT star after big win at Deadline

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is proud of Roxanne Perez after her big win at NXT Deadline.

Roxanne won the inaugural Women's Iron Survivor Challenge match and earned a shot at the NXT Women's Championship. Mandy Rose has held the title for 411 days and has Toxic Attraction on her side.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker said he was proud of the 21-year-old and claimed that she was like his daughter:

"As far as Roxanne goes, she’s like my daughter. She was about as big as my daughter when she first joined the school. To see her grow into what she has become, in such meteoric fashion, it’s been awesome. To see her go out there and win that match, which carved her a little piece of history, that’s awesome. Now, set up to take on Mandy Rose, I couldn’t ask for more. I’m really proud of her. I’m overjoyed at her accomplishments and success at such a young age, as well as, having her head on her shoulders at the same time and understanding that this is a once-in-a-lifetime dream come true. Gotta love it." [H/T: Wrestling Headlines]

Booker T on getting emotional at WWE NXT Deadline

The 57-year-old joined the NXT commentary team earlier this year as Wade Barrett moved to WWE SmackDown as a temporary replacement for Pat McAfee.

His passion for the business comes through when he is calling matches and he noted on his podcast that he got emotional after Perez's victory. Booker T added that he was unaware that she was going to win the match and was really proud of her:

"You just can’t hold something back like that. I tried to hold it back, and I could feel a little mist in the air. When you’re emotionally attached or connected, the tears come out automatically. I was really proud to see her pull it off. I didn’t know she was going to win. I did not know she was going to win. I got a chance to talk to her before the match and I said, ‘How do you feel?’ She said, ‘Nervous, butterflies are going crazy.’ ‘That’s good. Go out here and make history tonight.’ I’ll be damned if she didn’t go out there and pull it off. I’m so proud of Roxanne. There is so much more Roxanne Perez for you guys. The future is bright." [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Booker T was crying after Roxanne Perez won the Iron Survivor Challenge. This rules so much. #NXTDeadline Booker T was crying after Roxanne Perez won the Iron Survivor Challenge. This rules so much. #NXTDeadline https://t.co/lH02K7YK9s

Triple H has had several legends make cameos on WWE RAW or SmackDown since gaining power in the company. It will be interesting to see if Booker T makes an appearance or perhaps is a surprise entrant at the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event in January.

