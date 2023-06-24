"She's the one"- Fans believe 29-year-old star should dethrone Rhea Ripley after huge ovation on WWE SmackDown

Rhea Ripley has been absolutely dominant in WWE over the last year and a half, with her last singles defeat coming back in May 2022. While Mami currently does not have many credible challengers for her Women's World Championship, many believe that Liv Morgan should be the one to finally dethrone her.

Liv Morgan returned to WWE programming on SmackDown last night after being out of action for over a month. The 29-year-old had to relinquish the Women's Tag Team Championship due to injury, and she wasted no time in going after the titles upon her return.

The former SmackDown Women's Champions received a huge pop from the crowd as she joined forces with Raquel Rodriguez to confront Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, who were fresh off a victory over Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre to unify the women's tag team championships.

While Morgan may be a part of the tag division for the time being, the crowd's response to her return convinced many that she should be the one to ultimately end Rhea Ripley's title reign.

Embedded below are a few of the many responses:

Andrew @bigtimeEST



I’ve seen enough, have her beat Rhea Ripley for the title. Liv Morgan getting this kind of pop after only 2 months of being off TV?I’ve seen enough, have her beat Rhea Ripley for the title. #SmackDown Liv Morgan getting this kind of pop after only 2 months of being off TV?I’ve seen enough, have her beat Rhea Ripley for the title. #SmackDown https://t.co/pvACy2Sgog

M ᥫ᭡. @LIVin4Gionna @bigtimeEST YESS! They have so much history and Liv deserves to be champion again @bigtimeEST YESS! They have so much history and Liv deserves to be champion again

Lucy 💛 @Heart69Lucy @bigtimeEST I really hope Liv is the one to dethrone Rhea @bigtimeEST I really hope Liv is the one to dethrone Rhea

Liv Morgan is the last WWE star to defeat Rhea Ripley in a singles match

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan are no strangers when it comes to standing across the ring from each other. The duo were once tag team partners before The Eradicator turned on Morgan and joined The Judgment Day, leading to a heated feud between them. Ripley has been unstoppable ever since joining the heel faction, with Liv being the last person to defeat her in singles competition.

Mami won the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE WrestleMania 39, defeating Charlotte Flair after an enthralling match. She has been absolutely ruthless in her title defenses, defeating Zelina Vega and Natalya in a dominant fashion.

She was presented with a new title on RAW a few weeks back. However, she has not defended it so far. Rhea also had a confrontation with Raquel Rodriguez earlier this week on the red brand, after which the latter expressed her desire to face The Nightmare.

I think she needs to have a little bit more defenses on her title belt I guess to say and what's wrong with her facing the biggest fish in the pond in the women's division right now? Let's give her a new challenge. This is something that could be fun for the both of us I think."

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



#WWERAW Definitely looks like one we’ll be seeing in the future Definitely looks like one we’ll be seeing in the future#WWERAW https://t.co/P6RmLJUNeD

Rhea Ripley is currently without a challenger and is not booked for Money in the Bank PLE. Many WWE fans have been frustrated with her booking as she is seemingly more involved in the men's division.

