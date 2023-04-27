"She's safe with us now" - 34-year-old superstar sends heartwarming message to WWE Universe

A WWE Superstar recently sent a heartwarming message to fans about an important part of her life.

Mia Yim returned to the company last year as the newest member of The O.C. faction alongside AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson. She was brought in to be the group's solution to their Rhea Ripley problem, but it didn't work out. She is now known as Michin and has been teaming up with Candice LeRae as of late on WWE RAW.

The 34-year-old took to Twitter today to send a heartwarming message to her fans about her dog Jolene. She stated that Jolene was abandoned during a winter storm in Texas several years ago but is safe with them now.

"Jolene was abandoned in the TX winter storm a few years ago. I’m glad she’s safe with us now. My Jabba The Hut 💙," tweeted Mia Yim.

WWE star Mia Yim discloses how she became a member of The O.C.

Mia Yim was released by the company in 2021 due to budget cuts but was brought back to WWE during The O.C.'s feud with The Judgment Day.

The O.C. was poised to be one of WWE's most popular factions, but it came crashing down at the end of 2022. AJ Styles suffered a broken ankle during a live event in December, which put a halt to their plans. Gallows and Anderson haven't been seen much since AJ's injury, and Mia has aligned with Candice LeRae.

Speaking to Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, she revealed that The O.C. simply reached out to her to join and she was shocked that the group knew who she was.

"So, I knew they were having a Rhea problem. And they reached out to me and the fact that someone like AJ, Karl and Luke reached out to me asking me for help, it was like, 'you guys knew who I am?' So that was very flattering, and it was just really cool that it wasn't like a - [I didn't have to] compete with other women for the spot or anything like that."

Triple H brought back several released superstars following Vince McMahon's resignation last year, including Mia Yim. She has never won a championship with the promotion and has lost her last three matches on WWE RAW.

