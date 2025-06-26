"She was scary" - Rhea Ripley details terrifying fan incident

Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest names in the Stamford-based promotion. She enjoys a massive fan following. However, the Adelaide-born star recently found herself in a terrifying situation when a fan visited her home.

There are times when fans do cross a line when it comes to approaching WWE Superstars outside the ring. A few years ago, Rhea Ripley was swarmed by fans who wanted her to sign autographs and merchandise at the airport.

In an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the 28-year-old RAW star revealed that a female fan appeared at her doorstep when she and her husband, Buddy Matthews, weren't home. The fan waited for a long time and looked at the Ring Camera for a while.

Trending

"We looked at the Ring Camera, and there's some chick at our door, and I didn't think anything of it. And I was like, 'Why does she keep ringing the doorbell and just stand there for eternity?' And then, we had our Australian friends who live near us, and they came to pick up our mail, and they go, 'This is for Rhea Ripley. I think it's fan mail?' I was like, 'Oh, no, who the hell has my address?' That's just something that people shouldn't be doing," Ripley said.

Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE

Rhea Ripley added that the fan crossed a line, admitting that the entire scenario was ''terrifying.''

"That's kind of, like, crossing the line. We are normal people outside of work, and we like our privacy. We like to have our normal humanity. But I went back and I watched the ring doorbell, and this chick was, like, she just came out of the movie Smile. I'm sorry if you're watching this, lady, but you were terrifying. She was scary; she rang the doorbell; she got real close to it and just [smiles creepily]," Ripley added. [H/T: CVV]

Rhea Ripley revealed she used to hate Buddy Matthews

Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews are one of the most popular couples of recent times in the industry. The two tied the knot in June 2024 and have been working in different promotions for a while.

In the same appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the 28-year-old RAW star revealed how she initially hated Matthews when they crossed paths as in-ring performers in Australia.

“I used to hate him. I think he said this when he was [on INSIGHT]. I hated him. I hated him with a passion because I loved Sway, who was a female wrestler, and he was from Melbourne. He came from the back, and he just punched Sway straight in the face. I was like, 'Sir, how dare you?' I don’t think I saw him before that, too," she said.

Mami is currently finding her way back to the top of the women's division. She will face Raquel Rodriguez in a Street Fight at Night of Champions this Saturday. Meanwhile, Buddy Matthews is currently sidelined from in-ring action. He sustained an ankle injury at AEW Grand Slam: Australia in February 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More