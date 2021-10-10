"She seemed super positive" – WCW star shares his last conversation with Daffney

WCW star Crowbar paid a heartfelt tribute to Daffney in his latest interview with It's My Wrestling Podcast.

Crowbar was a WCW mainstay during the promotion's last two years. He did fine for himself as a mid-card act, winning the Cruiserweight title, World Tag Team title, and the Hardcore title.

Crowbar was involved in a faction with late WCW star Daffney, and David Flair. While speaking to Chris from It's My Wrestling Podcast, Crowbar shared his memories of Daffney. Crowbar also revealed that he spoke with Daffney shortly before her tragic passing.

"She was a type of person that would walk into a locker room, or wherever, and would instantly, just, joy would come in. She would just light up a room. A very happy, positive person, and we stayed close all these years."

The last time we spoke was probably a week and a half before the incident. I had gotten a call to do an autograph signing in October in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and they wanted Shannon. I called up and go, 'hey it'll be so much fun, let's get together and do this, we haven't done this for years, it'd be a whole lot of fun,' yada yada. And she just started a new job as a home health aide she goes "I can't, I got this new job, I really like my job, I work with older people and it's very rewarding. I'm moving somewhere new. I'm excited". She seemed super positive," said Crowbar. [H/T It's My Wrestling Podcast]

Daffney and Crowbar jointly held the Cruiserweight title

On the May 15, 2000, edition of WCW Nitro, Daffney and Crowbar defeated Chris Candido and Tammy Lynn Sytch (better known as Sunny) in a Mixed Tag Team match. The victory gave them the Cruiserweight title.

Hurricane Helms @ShaneHelmsCom My favorite WCW Daffney moment. Daffney was so excited that I would put her over like this. I’m pretty sure it happened because ⁦ @wcwcrowbar ⁩ and I were just talking about how to get her involved in the match. Daff thanking me 8 million times at least. #RIPDaffney My favorite WCW Daffney moment. Daffney was so excited that I would put her over like this. I’m pretty sure it happened because ⁦@wcwcrowbar⁩ and I were just talking about how to get her involved in the match. Daff thanking me 8 million times at least. #RIPDaffney https://t.co/hwMJmMiQMA

A week later, Daffney defeated Crowbar to become the second woman ever to win the Cruiserweight title. Daffney's WCW run ended shortly before the promotion was bought out by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

She competed in various independent promotions following her WWE exit. Daffney also had a memorable stint in TNA Wrestling, which ended in late 2010.

Following Daffney's passing, WWE veteran Lance Storm revealed that Chris Jericho unsuccessfully tried to get WWE to sign her to a deal.

