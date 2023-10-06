"She was sent over by the other company" - Jade Cargill should be a spy for AEW in WWE, according to veteran (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently pitched the insane story idea of Jade Cargill possibly playing the role of an AEW spy in WWE.

Cargill's WWE signing has been much-hyped, with the global wrestling juggernaut even acknowledging it on last week's SmackDown and the latest edition of RAW. While she's currently training at the Performance Center, there have been rumors that Jade Cargill could appear at Fastlane 2023 and later become a member of the red brand.

Though there's no update on what kind of a character the former TBS Champion would play, Vince Russo had a wild idea, about which he opened up on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo.

He stated that Cargill would charm the WWE management, only for it to be revealed that she was an AEW spy all along and was providing them with intel on the company's talents and their contracts.

"Bro, whether it's Pearce, I just wish it was somebody in that role. Like, she (Jade Cargill) really starts buttering up the management. Whether Trips makes cameos or whatever the case may be, and I would love, to find out, she was sent over by the other company to get all the intel on people's contracts and what they are getting paid," said Vince Russo.

Furthermore, Vince Russo mentioned that if he were in charge of writing this story, he would make it a long-term narrative that spans over a year at the least.

"It's very much Kevin Nash-Scott Hall nWo, it's very much that way. If I were writing that story, what I told would play out for over a year, and then we drop the bond and find out she's been giving the company she came from all the intel on all the talent," added Russo. [3:16 - 4:17]

Check out the full video below:

Raquel Rodriguez on Jade Cargill in WWE

On her recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, Raquel Rodriguez spoke about Cargill's signing, mentioning that it further bolstered the company's women's roster.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion then took a dig at Jade Cargill, saying she was on the long list of stars who were to eventually be squashed by her.

"I think it is great. Like we were talking about, our women's division is growing. We are main-eventing different shows on all the platforms, all the way across. So to get another talent from an outside company to come in, and she's got such a massive following. And she's just adding to the list of big girls that someone has got to squash, probably me. I think it is great. It is great to have this kind of competition in the women's division and have this star power," she said.

Expand Tweet

While it remains to be seen what WWE has in store for her, it's safe to say Cargill is touted to be a massive star for the company in the long run.

Do you see Jade Cargill appearing at Fastlane 2023? Sound off in the comment section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from the first half of this article.