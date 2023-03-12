"She sucks," "New member of The Judgment Day incoming" - WWE fans divided as Liv Morgan snaps and teases heel turn on Road to WrestleMania show

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan competed in a Street Fight during the latest Road to WrestleMania show held in Youngstown, Ohio.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion locked horns with Shayna Baszler in the Street Fight. During the match, Morgan snapped into the "extreme" side of her persona and turned the momentum around in the blink of an eye.

WWE recently shared a video of Liv Morgan from the live event where she was seen struggling against Shayna Baszler. There's also a steel chair inside the ring, but neither superstar used it in the clip.

Shayna Baszler kicked Liv Morgan, but the latter got back on her knees and screamed at her opponent, taunting her to continue the assault. Baszler hit Morgan in the face with her knee before attempting a running kick. But this time, the latter was prepared with a counter. She promptly slammed Baszler into the mat with a series of attacks.

The clip impressed several in the WWE Universe as fans flooded the post's comment section with praise for Liv Morgan. One fan hailed the top babyface as the future "Queen of the Ring."

"Crazy from being on the Riott Squad to being one of the best performers in the women's division. Liv is different fr," wrote another.

However, others criticized the superstar's in-ring antics shown in the video. A few comments labeled the segment "cringy." Here's how fans reacted to the video on social media:

Comments left by WWE fans on Liv Morgan's Instagram video

After a grueling battle, Liv Morgan emerged victorious, putting Shayna Baslzer through the table to seal her win. The crowd cheered for the top babyface, but the subtle tease of a darker character raised speculations over her potential heel turn.

WWE will reportedly add Liv Morgan to SmackDown Women's Championship match

The upcoming edition of the Road to WrestleMania show is scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden this weekend. One of the matches announced for the event will see Charlotte Flair put her SmackDown Women's Championship on the line against Sonya Deville.

The latest reports from PWInsider claim that there are plans to add Liv Morgan to the aforementioned title bout, making it a triple-threat match for the SmackDown Women's Championship. However, nothing has been confirmed as of this writing.

