Sheamus addresses WWE releases and backstage morale

Sheamus has dismissed suggestions that morale amongst WWE Superstars is often low.

Dozens of men and women have received their releases from WWE this year, including Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. Reports often emerge about the negative atmosphere in the locker room following a round of releases. However, Sheamus does not believe the rumors are accurate.

Speaking on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, the Irishman said he recently clarified reports about morale in another interview. He added that WWE stars still get along and joke around with each other backstage.

“I said a while ago about the locker room, I talked about a couple of releases,” Sheamus said. “No one ever wants to see releases, you know, I lost a lot of friends who are no longer with the company. They asked me how the atmosphere was. I said the atmosphere’s good, and then obviously Sheamus is lying because how can the atmosphere be good?

“But the truth of the matter is it is good. The lads have a craic, a joke, they rib each other, you know what I mean? We’re always slagging each other off, and it’s a really, really good vibe.”

Sheamus has held the WWE United States Championship since winning the title from Riddle on the second night of WrestleMania 37. He lost a non-title match against Damian Priest on last week’s WWE RAW.

Sheamus on WWE’s future

Damian Priest and Sheamus

Despite the number of releases in 2021, Sheamus believes WWE’s current crop of stars can lead the company into a bright future.

The 43-year-old also praised Nikki A.S.H. following her recent Money in the Bank cash-in on Charlotte Flair to win the RAW Women’s Championship.

“There’s a lot of good lads in that locker room and I think the future’s bright for the company,” Sheamus added. “A lot of talent as well. I feel the guys coming in now, and the girls, are super talented. Look at Nikki Cross, man. Her winning the women’s title. Nobody deserves that more than her.”

Sheamus is not the only WWE veteran who has recently spoken about morale in the locker room. Rey Mysterio said in an interview with DAZN that John Cena’s return has helped boost the atmosphere backstage.

