Sheamus breaks silence after controversial defeat in championship match on WWE SmackDown

Sheamus broke his silence after suffering a controversial defeat against Austin Theory on WWE SmackDown.

After attacking Austin Theory last week on SmackDown, a match was set up for this week between Sheamus and Theory for the United States Championship.

The 25-year old has been the United States Champion for over 180 days. During his reign, he defeated former WWE Champions Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, and even John Cena. The Celtic Warrior was the latest to step up and challenge the champion.

Both men were in the middle of a pretty good match when Pretty Deadly interrupted and attacked Ridge Holland and Butch, who were at ringside. This prompted the Irish superstar to step in and help his stablemates. As a result of this distraction, Theory was able to roll up the Celtic Warrior for the win.

Following the controversial loss on SmackDown, the leader of The Brawling Brutes broke his silence on Twitter by calling his loss a conspiracy theory.

You can check out the tweet below:

It looks like The Brawling Brutes will start a feud against Pretty Deadly following tonight's interruption. However, it remains to be seen if the Celtic Warrior will continue to pursue the United States Championship again.

