Sheamus confirms unfinished business with major WWE Superstar

WWE Superstar Sheamus has confirmed that he has unfinished business with a three-time United States Champion following Monday Night RAW. The Celtic Warrior competed with the star at the show.

Last night on the red brand, the Irish star locked horns with Rusev. The two stars were engaged in a hard-hitting back-and-forth contest that ended with the former AEW star nailing his opponent with a Moscow Kick to secure the win.

Earlier today, WWE shared a clip of Rusev thanking the 47-year-old after the match. The Bulgarian Brute told the veteran that they'd always be brothers. Referring to himself as the little brother, the former AEW star claimed that he had grown up.

The Instagram post caught the attention of the Irish star. The former World Heavyweight Champion posted a comment insinuating he was not done with Rusev and the "little brother" had payback coming his way.

"Little brother, I got receipts," he wrote.

Sheamus warns Rusev (Picture credits: WWE's Instagram post)

Wrestling veteran gets candid about the rivalry between Sheamus and Rusev

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo opened up to share his thoughts on the rivalry between The Celtic Warrior and The Bulgarian Brute.

During this week's episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, the veteran claimed that he fast-forwarded through their match. Russo noted that he did not care who emerged victorious, as he was not invested in the rivalry.

"I am sure Rusev and Sheamus beat the ever-loving snot out of each other, okay. I'm not gonna lie to you, I fast-forwarded through this whole match. Why? Because I don't care who wins. I don't. I don't have a horse in the race. There's no story. Why do I want Sheamus to win? I don't care, guys. That's not my fault," he said.

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

However, former WWE Champion Big E had a completely contrasting take on the bout between the former League of Nations stablemates. He requested the Stamford-based promotion to book the two stars in a best-of-seven series. It will be interesting to see if the two stars actually wrestle a series of matches.

