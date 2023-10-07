Sheamus' faction members challenge former champions to a unique match at major WWE show

On this week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Sheamus' faction members Butch and Ridge Holland called out former WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, Gallus.

The former world champion leads a faction called The Brawling Brutes. Currently, one of the members and former United Kingdom Champion, Butch, has also been making appearances on the NXT brand, challenging for the Heritage Cup last weekend.

Butch overcame Gallus' Joe Coffey in the finals of the NXT Global Heritage Invitational to become the number-one contender and face Noam Dar for the cup at NXT No Mercy. However, The Brawling Brutes member was unsuccessful.

The rivalry between Gallus and The Brawling Brutes is going places, and it seems that it will finally end on next week's episode of NXT.

During a WWE Digital Exclusive on SmackDown, Butch and Ridge Holland challenged Gallus to a Pub Rules match. The match stipulation is essentially an anything goes six-man tag team bout that would involve Tyler Bate alongside The Brawling Brutes.

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

Sheamus is out of in-ring action due to a reported injury

The former WWE Champion has been away from in-ring action for a while now, explaining his absence alongside The Brawling Brutes.

The Celtic Warrior's last match on Friday Night SmackDown was on August 18th against Hall of Famer Edge. Sheamus performed really well during Rated-R Superstar's final match with WWE, but the latter took home the win.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the 45-year-old star has a really bad shoulder injury and there is no update on his potential return.

"Sheamus, really bad shoulder injury, by the way. That’s why he hasn’t been on TV or at the House Shows," reported Dave Meltzer.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if the former WWE Champion shows up on the following NXT episode to accompany The Brawling Brutes members' in this major match.

Do you want to see Sheamus return to WWE soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.