Sheamus is interested in doing movies, says a few scripts have been thrown in his direction

Sheamus has said that he would be interested in doing movies, claiming that he has received a few scripts recently.

The Celtic Warrior is one of WWE's longest tenured performers at this point. He is currently aligned with Ridge Holland and Butch as part of Brawling Brutes.

The former Intercontinental Champion faced off against his old friend/rival Drew McIntyre on last week's episode of SmackDown to qualify for the Money In The Bank ladder match. As the match ended in a no-contest, neither man qualified.

Although the 44-year old is showing no signs of slowing down in the ring, he said that he would like to be cast in some movies. During a recent interview with The Five Count radio show, he had this to say:

"A lot of the scripts are passed around and thrown my direction. Some great scripts, actually. I'm looking at that. I'd still like to do both. I'd love to be able to, to keep it fresh, it'd be great to do acting a couple of months and then back in the ring a couple of months. I like the longevity as well. I love being in front of the camera, whether it's promos backstage, in the ring wrestling, or doing movies or TV. It's a fun job. As long as I can make everything fun in life, that's the most important thing. If work is fun, it's not really work at all. I'd definitely like to do more, that goes without saying." (H/T: Fightful)

Sheamus has some experience with movies, as he played the role of Rocksteady in 2016's Teenage Mutant Ninja Tutles: Out of the Shadows. He has also played himself in many on-screen and voice acting appearances in projects for WWE.

Sheamus to complete 13 years on WWE main roster

Sheamus debuted in WWE's version of ECW on June 30, 2009. He is about to celebrate 13 years on the main roster at the end of the month.

The former WWE Champion, who won his first world title from John Cena only five months after his debut, doesn't look to be slowing down in the ring anytime soon. During the same interview, he had this to say about reaching his upcoming career milestone:

"I feel like I have 13 years left in me to be honest. I’m still having fun, mate, I’m still enjoying what I do, I still love being out in front of a live crowd and knocking the s*** out of my opponents, but yeah, I’m having fun. As long as I’m having fun" (H/T: 411Mania)

With him being one of the most recognised faces in WWE, coupled with his in-ring accolades, Sheamus is bound to be a future Hall of Famer for the company. Any future movie role would just be a cherry on the cake.

