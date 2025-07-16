Sheamus makes bold claim following WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Sheamus made a bold claim following this week's episode of RAW. The veteran is currently in a rivalry with Rusev on the red brand.

The Celtic Warrior took to social media today and claimed that he had the solution to all the internet's problems. He shared a post saying, "It's a work" and noted that it could be used for anything.

The former champion added that whenever someone gets triggered, people could send them to his post. The 47-year-old suggested that he had fixed the internet, and you can check out his humorous messages in the image below.

The veteran made an interesting claim following RAW. [Image credit: Sheamus on X]

The former leader of The Brawling Brutes battled Rusev on the June 30 edition of WWE RAW but came up short in the match. He confronted Rusev backstage this past Monday night on RAW and announced that they would be having a rematch. Rusev returned to the company earlier this year after spending some time in All Elite Wrestling performing as Miro.

Former WWE writer reacts to Sheamus' match against Rusev

Wrestling legend Vince Russo was not a fan of Sheamus' match against Rusev last month on WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo suggested that the match didn't feel important. The veteran added that the match lacked a storyline, and he decided to fast-forward through most of it.

"I am sure Rusev and Sheamus beat the ever-loving snot out of each other, okay. I'm not gonna lie to you, I fast-forwarded through this whole match. Why? Because I don't care who wins. I don't. I don't have a horse in the race. There's no story. Why do I want Sheamus to win? I don't care, guys. That's not my fault." [From 26:55 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

The Celtic Conqueror has had a ton of success in WWE but has never won the Intercontinental Championship during his career. It will be interesting to see if he can defeat Rusev when the two stars have their rematch.

