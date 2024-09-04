Sheamus makes light of his insane body transformation following WWE return

Former WWE Champion Sheamus looked slightly out of shape when he returned to television earlier this year. The Celtic Warrior, however, has worked hard over the last few months and appears to be as fit as ever.

The 46-year-old returned from injury after almost eight months in a match with Ivar on the April 15 edition of Monday Night RAW. Several fans made some insensitive comments regarding the veteran performer's appearance following his return. The Irishman later revealed that he intended to return during the WWE Draft 2024 but got called a couple of weeks early, which did not give him enough time to shed the extra weight he had gained amid his hiatus from wrestling.

Sheamus has cut out all the extra weight and looks shredded. He took to his X (FKA Twitter) account earlier today to make light of his insane transformation. The former World Heavyweight Champion reshared a post highlighting his incredible transformation while recalling the "burger after burger" jab Drew McIntyre took at him following his return.

"burger after burger," he wrote.

Check out the X update below:

WWE Hall of Famer shares honest take on Sheamus' return

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has shared his take on The Celtic Warrior's return to television.

On a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Bischoff pointed out the absence of a storyline for Sheamus' return from injury. The 69-year-old added that the former United States Champion must look forward to WrestleMania 41 as he has gotten a clear runway and a backing behind him.

"He has been off long enough that he is like the 'absence makes the heart grow fonder factor' has kicked it; it feels fresh. Yeah, would it have been nice if Sheamus had a story starting six months or a year ago, or perhaps it would have built to WrestleMania? Sure, that would have been nice. But if I'm Sheamus right now, I'm looking at what happens to me over the next 12 months. What am I going to be doing looking forward to the next WrestleMania because he has got a clear runway, and he's got some support behind him," he said. [From 36:06 to 36:35]

The Celtic Warrior was scheduled to face Bronson Reed and Ludwig Kaiser in the Intercontinental Championship No.1 Contendership Tournament on the latest edition of WWE RAW. However, Reed was replaced by Braun Strowman after the former NXT North American Champion tested positive for COVID-19. The Monster of All Monsters took full advantage of the opportunity, as he won the match and advanced to the next round.

