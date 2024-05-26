Sheamus reacts after Randy Orton loses at WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 in a now-deleted tweet

WWE Superstar Randy Orton controversially lost to Gunther in the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament. Sheamus put out a tweet after the match but soon deleted it inexplicably.

The Viper and The Ring General had a tremendous back-for-forth contest at WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 that left the Jeddah crowd on its feet. The fans were firmly behind Randy Orton, and he even came inches close to securing the massive win before the match ended controversially.

Gunther rolled up Orton for the win, but upon a close viewing, it was clear that one of the latter's shoulders was up during the pinfall attempt. The ending soon became a major talking point on social media, with many sharing their takes.

One among them was Sheamus, who seemed to side with The Viper. However, the RAW star later deleted his tweet for unexplained reasons.

".#oneshoulder," tweeted Sheamus.

For those unaware, The Celtic Warrior had lost to Gunther in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament a few weeks back on WWE RAW.

Triple H on Gunther and Randy Orton potentially having a rematch after the controversial finish

Following Gunther and Orton's match, Triple H was interviewed backstage by Byron Saxton, where he addressed the Ring General's win. The Game stated that he, too, noticed one of Randy Orton's shoulders being up and believes he deserved a rematch with the Imperium leader.

Hunter also added that the kind of person Gunther was, he wouldn't hesitate to enter the ring again with Orton.

"Especially after what I saw tonight, I certainly want to see that again. I think Randy Orton deserves to have another shot at that, and I think if I know anything about Gunther, he will want to have another shot at that," said Triple H.

If the quality of their match at King and Queen of the Ring was any indication, fans could be in for a treat if Orton and Gunther have a rematch sometime soon. However, the injury suffered by The Viper during the match could play a spoilsport.

