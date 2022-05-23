"Brilliant" - Sheamus reflects on Liverpool FC missing out on the Premier League title by 1 point to Manchester City

WWE star Sheamus has reflected on Liverpool FC's incredible Premier League season. The Reds ended the season just a point behind Manchester City.

Despite a final matchday scare at the hands of Aston Villa, Pep Guardiola's men were able to clinch the Premier League title by one point. Whereas, Jurgen Klopp's side ended the season with 92 points on board.

Taking to Twitter, the former WWE Champion congratulated Manchester City for the win but couldn't be prouder of his side. He is also looking forward to Liverpool's upcoming Champions League final against Real Madrid. He wrote:

"What a bleedn season. Brilliant! Congrats to City but so proud of the reds. Now off to Paris for the big one. #YNWA."

Check out Sheamus' tweet below:

Sheamus is currently teaming up with Ridge Holland and Butch in WWE

The Irish star has been teaming up with Ridge Holland for quite some time in WWE. The duo also added former WWE NXT UK Champion, Butch, formerly known as Pete Dunne, to their group.

The three men have been feuding against The New Day for quite some time and it looks like the ongoing rivalry will continue going forward. While members of the WWE Universe aren't exactly the biggest fan of Dunne's gimmick change, Butch has certainly caught the attention of many with his new unique look.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell, however, isn't a fan of the character. During a previous edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, he said the following regarding the same:

"I don't get it. He's a grown man. I don't think it makes Sheamus and the other guy look good because why would they have this guy? He's completely insane. He's hitting them and arguing with them. But I don't know. I've seen one thing, he plays the role well. But I'm not familiar with him before. This is my first time seeing him. And so are the fans, I would think. Certainly not everybody has seen him in NXT UK and stuff. But, we'll see."

Watch Dutch Mantell speak about Butch in the video below:

With Big E still out due to injury, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods remain outnumbered three to two in this rivalry. It will be interesting to see how this ongoing feud concludes going forward on SmackDown.

