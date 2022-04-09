Sheamus claims he's "afraid" of Butch's potential reaction to commentator calling them the wrong name

Sheamus took to Twitter to react to Pat McAfee calling his faction by the wrong name. The Celtic Warrior also said that he was afraid to let Butch know about the name since the latter was already filled with rage.

In the latest episode of SmackDown, Butch took on New Day member Xavier Woods in his first main roster match but ended up on the losing side. His run on NXT saw him compete as Pete Dunne until his name was changed to Butch upon joining the blue brand. This could explain the mishap that happened on behalf of Pat McAfee as he referred to him as Pete instead of his new main roster name.

The SmackDown commentator also called his group the 'Eastie Boys' because of their classic look. Sheamus took to Twitter to reveal his teammate's explosion with rage. The Celtic Warrior claimed that he's afraid to tell Butch the name Pat McAfee used for the group.

Here's what the former WWE Champion had to say:

"Butch gunning for anyone’s blood.. afraid to tell him @PatMcAfeeShow called us The Eastie Boys #Smackdown #fightnight."

You can check out the tweet below:

It seems The Celtic Warrior and Holland might have gotten more than what they bargained for with the enraged brawler in the Fight Night faction.

Sheamus has had fun with Butch's name change lately

WWE introduced Butch as the newest member of The Celtic Warrior and Holland's team several weeks ago. Since then, fans have seen the former Pete Dunne change from his original 'BruiserWeight' character to someone who constantly gets held back by his teammates due to furious outbursts.

Sheamus seems to be well aware that the WWE Universe is not best pleased with the former Pete Dunne's gimmick change. The former WWE Champion recently tweeted to remind everyone that his teammate's name is still Butch and used the hashtag 'for Pete sake.'

Butch also recently opened up about his feelings regarding the new name change, calling it an opportunity to do something fresh and exciting. The former NXT Champion remains confident that although he's had a name change, his exhilarating in-ring style will stay the same and keep improving.

What are your thoughts about the name change of Pete Dunne? Sound off in the comments section below.

