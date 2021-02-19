"I'm hungrier than I've ever been" - Sheamus reveals his intense WWE training routine

WWE Superstar Sheamus has opened up on his pre-match preparations ahead of the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view this Sunday.

Speaking with ProSieben MAXX, the Celtic Warrior was quizzed on his current training and preparations going into the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship. Sheamus revealed that his meticulous preparations remain mostly the same for each match. He added that he's looking forward to kicking Drew McIntyre in the head "many times."

Here's what Sheamus had to say about his pre-match training routine:

"I’m 43 now. I’ve never felt fitter, never felt better, and I’m excited about going in this Sunday, no escape, for the pay-per-view. And beating Drew McIntyre and kicking him in the head many times."

"Preparations have always been the same. It's never changed. It’s just me. Every week I go home I prepare. I’m in the gym, I’m boxing. There’s a boxing gym by my house, Bernard Robinson, he’s a three time world Kickboxing champion. I train with him. Really intense training sessions two to three times a week. I also do my fasted cardio in the morning, a couple of days a week. And I’m in my own gym hitting it hard. So I prep every single day. It’s cliche, “No days off!” But I try not to take days off. I legitimately try to keep myself going because as soon as RAW is over, as soon as I get home, I have maybe six days to prepare for RAW again. I’m always on and my preparation never ends. It’s revolving constantly."

Sheamus says he wants to "outwork everybody"

...another day another fight camp. #championshiprounds no one can match this engine. bring on the hate 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/d1pxMfa3RG — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) February 6, 2021

The former WWE Champion would go on to describe his passion for WWE and what fuels his drive to give one hundred percent in training.

"Especially in the last two or three years. I’ve just had this mentality, I’m hungrier than I’ve ever been. I’ve got this great focus where I know this is what I need to do to stay on top. And that’s how I work. I want to outwork everybody… For me, I’m very passionate about what I do and I try to make sure that I stay on top of my game. Every day."

Entering the match last, Sheamus is the clear favorite heading into this Sunday's Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship.