Sheamus reveals new nickname ahead of major WWE title match

Sheamus revealed a new nickname today ahead of a major WWE title match this weekend. The Celtic Warrior missed some time following Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 due to a rib injury but has since returned to the ring.

Bron Breakker will be defending his Intercontinental Championship against the 46-year-old tomorrow night at Saturday Night's Main Event in San Antonio, Texas. The veteran has never won the Intercontinental Championship in his career. Ahead of the title match, WWE UK took to Instagram to note that the former leader of The Brawling Brutes only needed the IC Title to become a Grand Slam Champion.

Trending

The legend reacted to the post on Instagram by giving himself a new nickname. He suggested he would become "The Ultimate GSC" (Grand Slam Champion) as seen in the image below.

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

The Celtic Warrior gave himself a new nickname today [Image credit: Screenshot of Sheamus' comment on WWE UK's Instagram post.

Bron Breakker is currently in his second reign as Intercontinental Champion. The 27-year-old defeated Jey Uso on the October 21 edition of RAW to become champion once again, after having lost his belt to the Yeet Master a month earlier.

Sheamus claims former WWE Superstar is still one of the best in the ring

Sheamus recently praised AEW star Claudio Castagnoli, who used to be known as Cesaro in WWE.

Sheamus and Cesaro were a popular tag team known as The Bar back in the day. Speaking with Robbie Fox on an edition of the My Mom's Basement podcast, the RAW Superstar praised his former tag team partner and claimed he was still one of the greatest performers in the business.

"That was Cesaro. That was 100% Claudio Castagnoli. Yeah, that's his mind. Still one of the greatest. And I was like, 'Man, you want my fat a** to jump onto Kofi [Kingston]. But it was unbelievable. That was just Claudio, man. He's unbelievable to work with. He's one of the reasons — at that stage of my career, he just totally reinvigorated me. He gave me my passion. He brought it back to where it should be," he said. [From 9:59 to 10:28]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Bron Breakker has held the Intercontinental Championship for 94 days so far in his current reign. Only time will tell who walks out of Saturday Night's Main Event with the title this weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback