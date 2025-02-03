  • home icon
  Sheamus says he was enjoying TNA star's performance in the 2025 Royal Rumble; upset with Jacob Fatu

Sheamus says he was enjoying TNA star's performance in the 2025 Royal Rumble; upset with Jacob Fatu

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Feb 03, 2025 01:40 GMT
Sheamus and Jacob Fatu
Sheamus is a former WWE Champion (Source: WWE.com)

A TNA star entered the 2025 Royal Rumble Match in a shocking moment and received a rapturous welcome from the WWE Universe. Sheamus too seemed to be impressed with this star's performance.

Joe Hendry is no stranger to the WWE ring. He first debuted for the company last year while being under contract with TNA Wrestling. Joe even competed for the NXT Championship at No Mercy 2024.

Given that WWE announced its partnership with TNA Wrestling recently, fans were expecting Joe Hendry to make a special appearance at the Royal Rumble. The TNA star entered the Rumble and started attacking everyone while The Celtic Warrior watched him from the corner. However, Joe Hendry's momentum was stopped by Jacob Fatu.

Following the Rumble, Sheamus shared a graphic describing the 2025 Royal Rumble in numbers. He said that he spent the most time spent believing during the match. Joe Hendry responded to The Celtic Warrior and suggested that he should be added to the graphic. The former WWE Champion responded again saying that the time Jacob Fatu spent not appreciating Joe Hendry's performance should also be added.

Not everyone is happy with Triple H in the WWE Hall of Fame

"And Jacob Fatu’s time spent NOT appreciating Joe Hendry’s splendrous majesty? I was enjoying that. #TNAwesome."

Check out his tweet below:

Sheamus' pursuit of the Intercontinental Championship continues

Sheamus has been relentless in his pursuit of the Intercontinental Championship for the past couple of years since it is the only title that will make him a Grand Slam Champion in WWE. However, he has fallen short at every opportunity.

His latest chance to win the title came at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 when he faced Bron Breakker. However, The Celtic Warrior was unable to win the title. Despite this setback, the Irish star has not given up his pursuit.

Ahead of the Royal Rumble, the Irishman appeared on The Pat McAfee Show where he told the WWE commentator that he would challenge for the Intercontinental Championship if he won the Royal Rumble match.

"29 other men in that match, if they win are going to go after like Cody or Gunther but if I win that match, I'm going right back after Bron Breakker. (...) People say it's an IC curse, but that title is the one thing I need to be complete and become WWE's first ever Ultimate Grand Slam Champion. There's Grand Slam Champions, and then there's the Ultimate Grand Slam Champion, and that's what I want after 17 years with the company." [H/T: - WrestlingInc.]

This shows what winning the Intercontinental Championship would mean for Sheamus when it finally happens.

Edited by Harish Raj S
