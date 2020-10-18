Drew McIntyre has had a glorious run as WWE Champion after winning the title from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. The Scottish Psychopath has put the title on the line on many occasions and given opportunities to Superstars who may not have got the chance to challenge for the WWE Championship in the past.

McIntyre has defended his belt against the likes of Andrade, Bobby Lashley, and Dolph Ziggler, who may have not got the opportunity in the past.

A WWE Superstar who could face Drew McIntyre in the near future is former WWE Champion, Sheamus. McIntyre and Sheamus have history, having wrestled against each other at the start of their careers before both of them eventually joined WWE. McIntyre had recently teased a match with Sheamus and now the latter has warned the WWE Champion about facing him.

Sheamus reveals why he will feel sorry for Drew McIntyre

Sheamus recently spoke to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated where the Irish Superstar talked about his friend, Drew McIntyre. Sheamus, who was drafted to RAW in this year's WWE Draft, said that there has been talk about a feud with McIntyre and that if it happens, he will "feel sorry for Drew":

"I don’t know the lay of the land, I don’t know what I’m going to do on Raw, but I’ve heard people talking about a feud with Drew. If it does happen, I feel sorry for Drew. He’s going to remember very, very quickly how hard I hit. I’m worried I’ll hit him so hard that he’ll just turn to dust. He’s my friend, I don’t want to do that to him. He’s been messing around with these American wrestlers for so long, tippy-tappying around the ring, but one shot from me will make him realize how easy he’s had it before I got there.”

The former WWE Champion recounted how the two talked about "bringing this aggressive style to WWE " at the start of their careers. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre have faced each other on a number of occasions in WWE, both in singles and tag team matches.