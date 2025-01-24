Sheamus sends a 5-word message ahead of major WWE title match

Sheamus has taken to social media to send a message less than 24 hours before his Intercontinental Championship match. He will take on Bron Breakker at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

The Celtic Warrior has never held the coveted title in his career before, and it's the one thing eluding him from becoming a Grand Slam Champion. If he defeats Bron Breakker, it'll be a massive victory for him, and he can add another accomplishment to his long list of accolades.

Sheamus recently shared a photo of himself flexing on X and wrote:

"Saturday Night’s alright for fighting #SNME #FightNight," he tweeted.

Sheamus wants to break the curse at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

The Celtic Warrior has achieved many things in the company. He has won multiple world titles, the US Championship and tag team gold, and the Royal Rumble. However, he has never called himself the Intercontinental Champion.

During a recent appearance on The Masked Man Show, Sheamus said he believes he will break the curse at Saturday Night's Main Event and walk out victorious.

"It definitely feels like a curse at this stage, but one I want to break at Saturday Night's Main Event. I'll do everything I can to break it, to become WWE's first-ever Ultimate Grand Slam champion... That's where I want to be, man. That's my goal. It's been my goal for five years to hold that title, and I keep coming really, really close, whether it's singles matches with Gunther, triple threats with Drew in there, and the triple threat at Survivor Series. I've come so close every single time," he said.

Expand Tweet

The Celtic Warrior is one of the biggest stars in WWE right now, while Bron Breakker is still a rising star. The results could go either way.

