"You are a forgone conclusion" - Sheamus sends a bold message to Gunther after his victory on WWE SmackDown

Sheamus has sent a bold message to Gunther after winning the fatal five-way match to become the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

Happy Corbin, Sami Zayn, Ricochet and Madcap Moss are the other names who competed in the match on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. The Celtic Warrior emerged victorious after hitting Corbin with a Brogue kick. At Clash at the Castle, he will collide with The Ring General for the first time in WWE for the coveted IC Title.

After the show, Sheamus took to Twitter to share that he'll finally become a Grand Slam Champion after winning the title at the event. He also had a stern message for his opponent, Gunther.

"The final piece of the puzzle is in sight.. At Clash at the Castle I lift the IC Title & become the Ultimate Grand Slam Champion. Gunther you are a forgone conclusion," he wrote.

Sheamus has never won the Intercontinental Championship in his WWE career

During his lengthy career, The Celtic Warrior has been the United States, Tag Team and WWE World Champion. However, there's one title that he's yet to hold, which is the Intercontinental Title.

Sheamus expressed his interest in facing Gunther and challenging for the title during an interview with The Five Count. Both of his wishes will finally come true in Cardiff next month.

“Honestly, I want to wrestle whatever the IC champion is. That’s my goal and first priority to get the Intercontinental Title. Otherwise, what talent-wise goes, there’s a lot of guys coming in, you got Walter [Gunther] coming in. He’s a good hard-hitting prospect, like it’s good to get in there and slap him around," said Sheamus.

There's no doubt that he and Gunther will put on a hard-hitting bout at WWE Clash at the Castle. It'll be interesting to see which one of them will emerge victorious and leave the United Kingdom with the title.

