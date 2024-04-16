Sheamus sends a two-word message to absent WWE Superstar after RAW

Following Monday Night RAW, WWE Superstar Sheamus sent a message to a 23-year-old star who has been away from television for quite some time now. The star being discussed here is Olympic Gold Medalist, Gable Steveson.

Steveson hasn't been on TV since his July 2023 match against Baron Corbin at The Great American Bash. The 23-year-old has been honing his skills in untelevised SmackDown dark matches, with his latest showing being against Cedric Alexander in February 2024. The Olympic Gold Medalist was reportedly in Philadelphia during NXT Stand & Deliver and WrestleMania XL weekend.

Despite not having a creative direction, Gable Steveson hasn't missed a beat as he was the one who helped prepare The Celtic Warrior to return to Monday Night RAW. After almost eight months, Sheamus returned to this week's edition of the flagship show and faced The Viking Raiders' Ivar.

The 23-year-old star took his Instagram stories and shared that it was a pleasure to work with the former Brawling Brutes member for the past few weeks. The former WWE Champion expressed his gratitude towards Gable Steveson with a three-word message.

"Thank you fella 👊🏻," he wrote.

The Celtic Warrior's response to the Olympic Gold Medalist.

Sheamus breaks silence after his first win on WWE RAW in three years!

The 46-year-old WWE Superstar defeated Ivar in his comeback match on Monday Night RAW. Last night's win marked Sheamus' first win on RAW since he defeated Drew McIntyre on the September 6, 2021 episode.

After the match, WWE Digital Exclusive interviewed The Celtic Warrior and asked him to share his honest take after his return to TV. He was more than happy to receive a positive reaction from the crowd before notifying the whole locker room.

"Very observant about the gear, first of all, but it's kind of ironic, you know, my last match in WWE before tonight was in Toronto, Canada, in August, and my first match back is in Montreal, Canada. And I couldn't have ever expected a response that I got from these Canadian fans tonight in Montreal. It was off the charts, and that's what's been so hard sitting at home for the last couple of months. But if you want me to send a message to everyone in the WWE locker room, I only have four words. You don't want this," he said.

It remains to be seen if the former Brawling Brutes member turns his head toward Damian Priest's World Heavyweight Championship or Sami Zayn's Intercontinental Championship in the coming weeks.

